Matric Annual Exams under BISE Bahawalpur from May 10

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Matriculation Annual Examination 2022 under the board of Intermediate and Secondary education Bahawalpur will start on Tuesday, May 10.

According to Controller of Examinations Mrs. Asma Qasim, foolproof arrangements have been made in all the three districts of Bahawalpur Division under the chairmanship of Chairman Board and Chairman Punjab Boards Committee of Chairman Dr. Mazhar Saeed so that the students could attend papers in a peaceful atmosphere. The Controller Examinations also said, as many as 241 examination centers have been set up in all three districts. A total of 89,306 students will participate in the annual matriculation examinations, including 29233 students in 79 examination centers of Bahawalpur district, 26158 students in 70 examination centers of Bahawalnagar district, and 33915 students in 92 examination centers of Rahim Yar Khan district, she told.

She further said that roll number slips had been issued to the regular students of the Matriculation Annual Examination and to the private candidates at their addresses. Roll number slips will not be issued to those who have any objections in their documents. Such candidates can get their roll number slips after the removal of their objections, she added.