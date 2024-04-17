Matric exams to start on Thursday in KP: Chairman BISE Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Chairman Peshawar board Professor Nasrullah Yousafzai Wednesday said that all the eight education boards across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have completed their full preparation for the smooth conduct of the Matriculation Examination across the province to be starting from April 18, 2024.

Talking to APP, Professor Nasrullah Yousafzai said: “The Matric exams are starting from Thursday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.” He said, more than 8, 81000 students will participate, including 3, 5, 108 female students. Eight educational boards of the province have completed their preparations, Chairman Peshawar Board Professor Nasrullah Yousafzai said.

He said 3528 examination halls have been established in the province and 1,78, 335 students under the management of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar will give the exams. 61, 879 female students are also included, Chairman Peshawar Board Professor Nasrullah Yousafzai informed.

Secret cameras have also been installed in all examination halls, strict monitoring has been done, Professor Nasrullah Yousafzai said. There will be the same papers across the province, and for the first time all boards will conduct exams together, Nasrullah Yousafzai said.