Maulana's March Objective Is To Halt Accountability Against Nawaz, Zardari: Azam Khan Swati

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:33 PM

Maulana's march objective is to halt accountability against Nawaz, Zardari: Azam Khan Swati

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati Tuesday said the main objective of Jamait Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was to halt ongoing accountability process against former president Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were using Maulana Fazlur Rehman as a shield to release their bigwigs, including Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was determined to completely eliminate the menace of corruption while the corrupt and plunderers could not get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from the honest and righteous prime minister of the country.

He said the peaceful protest was constitutional right of every political party but law would take its course against violators. Maulana was using religious card to incite the students of seminaries for personal interest and advantages.

He claimed the foreign forces were supporting to Maulana's march toward Islamabad which would be considered a conspiracy against the country.

