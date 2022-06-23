UrduPoint.com

Maximum Tree Plantation To Be Ensured: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Maximum tree plantation to be ensured: Commissioner

Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Thursday said all necessary measures would be made in the larger interest of the district and its people, besides managing cleaning of roads and flyover, inside city limits maximum tree plantation would be ensured as a measure to make the city more green and beautiful

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Thursday said all necessary measures would be made in the larger interest of the district and its people, besides managing cleaning of roads and flyover, inside city limits maximum tree plantation would be ensured as a measure to make the city more green and beautiful.

He expressed these views while listening to the problems of people and issuing directives on the spot to the departments concerned at his residence here.

He urged that the officers to ensure immediate compliance on the directives.

He said TMA being a civic body has the responsibility of addressing to the municipal problems of people therefore such a strategy should be evolved that the people not have to suffer due to non compliance of orders.

The Commissioner also instructed the officers to ensure mutual coordination among the departments which would be helpful in bringing the early and positive results of the measures that have been taken to solve the problems of the people.

Related Topics

Sukkur All

Recent Stories

Police, Excise dept join hands to check tax defaul ..

Police, Excise dept join hands to check tax defaulters, vehicle verification

38 seconds ago
 MEPCO issues over 3 lac new connections in current ..

MEPCO issues over 3 lac new connections in current fiscal year

1 minute ago
 Pak delegation meets over 50 Canadian ITC executiv ..

Pak delegation meets over 50 Canadian ITC executives in Toronto

1 minute ago
 SU Vice Chancellor gives appointment orders to emp ..

SU Vice Chancellor gives appointment orders to employees under deceased quota

1 minute ago
 Despite financial constraints balanced budget pres ..

Despite financial constraints balanced budget presented: Dr. Aisha

1 minute ago
 PPMA demands increase in medicine prices by 25 per ..

PPMA demands increase in medicine prices by 25 per cent

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.