May 9 riots: 2,528 miscreants held: Caretaker Information Minister Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Information Minister Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel Tuesday said 2528 miscreants including 21 attackers involved in the Radio Pakistan Peshawar's ransacking and fire incidents have been arrested with the help of NADRA and police in connection with the May 9-10 riots in the province.

Addressing a press conference here, the Minister said a total of 2,174 PTI supporters were arrested including 94 first tire, 299-second tire, and 690 third tire leadership of the Pakistan Tahrik Insaf in connection with the said riots.

He said 90 policemen including an SP and three SHOs injured while protecting the red zone.

The Minister said that 1098 accused were arrested after the registration of 84 FIRs including 7ATA.

The accused that broke and stole Radio Pakistan's main gate was also apprehended.

The Minister said the police have successfully frustrated the nefarious plans of miscreants as the rioters wanted to move towards Governor House, Serena Hotel, Corps Commander House, KP Assembly, Supreme Court, Peshawar High Court, and Judicial complex with ill intention.

He appreciated the maximum restraint of the security forces and police despite the provoking attitude of the protestors in Peshawar, Mardan, and other districts on May 9-10.

He said the accused that was involved in the ransacking of Kargil War hero Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed's statue at Mardan was also arrested and put behind the bar.