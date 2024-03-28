Open Menu

May 9 Riots: SC Allows Conditionally To Military Courts To Deliver Reserved Verdicts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 28, 2024 | 02:37 PM

May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verdicts

The top court held that the judgments are to be announced in instances where the accused individuals could potentially be released before Eid.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 28th, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday granted conditional permission for military courts to deliver reserved verdicts in cases involving civilians allegedly linked to the May 9 riots.

The top court held that the judgments are to be announced in instances where the accused individuals could potentially be released before Eid.

This decision follows a set of intra-court appeals against the Supreme Court's prior ruling, which nullified military trials of civilians involved in the aforementioned riots.

A SC six-member bench headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan conducted the proceedings during which various legal arguments were presented.

Advocate Siddiqui argued that the accused, if tried in regular courts, might have been released or granted bail by now due to insufficient evidence.

The issue of trying the cases in anti-terrorism courts was also raised, with concerns about the severity of potential punishments.

Attorney General for Pakistan, Mansoor Usman Awan, highlighted that the cases were registered under the Official Secrets Act and the Anti-Terrorism Act.

During the hearing, the AGP suggested the possibility of releasing 15 to 20 of the accused, emphasizing a three-step process involving pronouncing reserved judgments, confirmation, and potential concessions from the army chief for those with reduced sentences.

The Supreme Court, while granting conditional permission for military courts to announce reserved verdicts, underscored that this allowance is contingent upon the final decision on the appeals against the Oct 23 ruling. Additionally, the court instructed the attorney general to submit a report on the matter to the registrar.

Furthermore, the court accepted the plea from the KP government to withdraw its appeal against the Oct 23 ruling. The hearing was adjourned until the fourth week of April.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Riots Army April May From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ ..

PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, ab ..

Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..

13 minutes ago
 Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangl ..

Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack

1 hour ago
 OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan ..

OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..

1 hour ago
 PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

15 hours ago
 Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll conte ..

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles

15 hours ago
 Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

15 hours ago
 Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for mo ..

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence

15 hours ago
 Climate change is messing with how we measure time ..

Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan