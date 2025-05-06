Open Menu

Mayor, ANP Leaders Resolve Differences, Sign MoU

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 11:15 PM

Following a reconciliation at Capital Metropolitan Office on Tuesday, Mayor Haji Zubair Ali and ANP (Awami National Party) chairmen have signed a memorandum of understanding, signalling an end to their recent disagreements

Speaking at event, ANP Peshawar President Arbab Rashid and JUI (Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam) leader Maulana Manullah Haqqani emphasized the City Council's role as a unified entity. They acknowledged that disagreements are natural but stressed importance of mutual respect and vowed to strengthen council by setting aside their differences.

Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali echoed this sentiment, referring to the City Council as their shared home where differences can occur. He highlighted significance of their local customs and traditions, particularly role of Jirga (council of elders) in resolving disputes.

Mayor Ali expressed gratitude to Sheikh Nadeem, Rehmat Shah, Noor Ghulam, Tahir Zarin, Wah Wah Khan, and others who played a crucial role in mediating disagreements within Jirga and facilitating agreement.

Reflecting on his tenure, Mayor Zubair Ali noted that with three years passed and approximately one year remaining, he has consistently respected the chairmen and expected the same in return. He also addressed financial challenges faced by the council, stating that budget had decreased from 8 billion to 4 billion rupees, with remainder being distributed among other Town Municipal Administrations (TMEs), leading to difficulties in managing salaries and pensions for several months.

Despite these limitations, he affirmed their ongoing efforts to provide services to the community.

ANP Peshawar President Arbab Rashid, Chairman Arbab Wisal, Wali Muhammad, Qazi Noor, Gulistan Khan, Momin Khan, Shamshad Khan, Shah Faisal, Abdul Rauf Khan, other chairmen included Imran Salarzai, Noor Ghulam, Fazl Wahab Safi, Malik Tariq Javed, Imran Naveed, Mahmud-ul-Hassan, Wah Wah Khan, Rehmat Shah, Afridi Khan, Ayub Muawiya, Osama and other chairmen attended.

