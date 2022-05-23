Mayor expresses annoyance over poor performance of WSSP

(@FahadShabbir)

Mayor of Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Monday directed concerned officials to clear the nullahs on Kohat road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Mayor of Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Monday directed concerned officials to clear the nullahs on Kohat road.

He annoyed over poor performance of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) and sewerage water on Kohat road.

He issued these directives during his visit to Kohat Road where large number of people lodged their complaints regarding unhygienic condition of the surrounding areas of Kohat Road and demanded cleanliness services.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor said that he visited the area after receiving a lot of public complaints, adding that the city government is striving to update living standards of the locals and assured to utilize all available resources to make Peshawar, a beautiful and modern city.

He said special teams have been deputed in different areas for monitoring the cleanliness condition and no leniency would be shown to those to be found guilty of negligence during their duties.