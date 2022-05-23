UrduPoint.com

Mayor Expresses Annoyance Over Poor Performance Of WSSP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Mayor expresses annoyance over poor performance of WSSP

Mayor of Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Monday directed concerned officials to clear the nullahs on Kohat road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Mayor of Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali on Monday directed concerned officials to clear the nullahs on Kohat road.

He annoyed over poor performance of Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) and sewerage water on Kohat road.

He issued these directives during his visit to Kohat Road where large number of people lodged their complaints regarding unhygienic condition of the surrounding areas of Kohat Road and demanded cleanliness services.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor said that he visited the area after receiving a lot of public complaints, adding that the city government is striving to update living standards of the locals and assured to utilize all available resources to make Peshawar, a beautiful and modern city.

He said special teams have been deputed in different areas for monitoring the cleanliness condition and no leniency would be shown to those to be found guilty of negligence during their duties.

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Water Visit Road Kohat All Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan mingles with people in Saddar Bazar Pes ..

Imran Khan mingles with people in Saddar Bazar Peshawar

32 seconds ago
 EPA serves hearing notices to owners of 30 marble ..

EPA serves hearing notices to owners of 30 marble factories in Mardan

33 seconds ago
 48 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

48 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

35 seconds ago
 Syed Mustafa Tanvir assumes charge of SSP Traffic

Syed Mustafa Tanvir assumes charge of SSP Traffic

36 seconds ago
 DC visits WASA to review arrangements finalized fo ..

DC visits WASA to review arrangements finalized for monsoon

4 minutes ago
 Gold prices up by Rs.2350 to Rs.141,650 per tola 2 ..

Gold prices up by Rs.2350 to Rs.141,650 per tola 23 May 2022

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.