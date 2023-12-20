Open Menu

Mayor Karachi Joins Pre-Christmas Celebrations In St. Anthony Church

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday met Cardinal Joseph Coutts at his residence adjacent to St. Anthony's Church and discussed Christmas programs with him

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday met Cardinal Joseph Coutts at his residence adjacent to St. Anthony's Church and discussed Christmas programs with him.

The Mayor Karachi also presented him a cake on behalf of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and cut the cake with him as pre-Christmas celebrations.

The Mayor Karachi visited St. Anthony and Holy Trinity Church, where he met with Cardinal Joseph Coutts and Bishop Frederick Jhon.

Mayor Karachi's Representative for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader of the People's Party in the City Council Dil Muhammad and others were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the people and KMC are with the Christian community on this important occasion, and all possible municipal facilities will be provided around the places of worship of the Christian community.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Christian community has done wonderful services for the development and stability of Pakistan. Christmas is one of the major festivals of the world, this festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Christian community all over the world, he said.

Cardinal Joseph Coutts said that because of the atrocities being committed against the Palestinians in Gaza, this year Christmas will be celebrated simply.

A prayer ceremony will be held in Karachi on December 22, in which the participation of Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab will be an honor for us.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab assured them that all possible support and facilities will be provided by KMC regarding the Christmas celebrations.

He said that Karachi is inhabited by people belonging to different religions, including Hindu, Christian, Parsi communities. Our religion also teaches us to respect other religions and give them opportunities to perform their religious rituals according to their faith, he added.

On the occasion of the visit to the Holy Trinity Church, Bishop Frederic John thanked Mayor Karachi for coming to the church to participate in their pre-Christmas celebrations, which made them realize that the administration of Karachi was fully involved in their celebrations.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that it is the responsibility of the local bodies to provide civic facilities to the citizens of Karachi, regardless of race and nationality, and all possible measures are being taken to fulfil this responsibility in an efficient manner. Plans are being made to solve the problems of car parking and steps are being taken to make Saddar area, the heart of the city beautiful and green, he said.

