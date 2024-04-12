Mayor lauds security, cleanliness arrangements on Eid

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Friday commended the administrative and police officers for maintaining law and order in the district on Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said that those who sacrifice their happiness for the comfort of others deserve all the applause, police personnel and administration performed their duties with dedication and determination.

The Mayor also lauded and congratulated the district administration and Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) for making best

sanitation arrangements on the occasion of Eid.

He said that the SMC performed their duties with dedication and hard work and added that the performance of the Municipal Corporation SMC for ensuring sanitation arrangements in Sukkur was commendable.

The whole team performed their duties vibrantly and whole heartedly to maintain cleanliness and keep the environment clean in the city, he added.