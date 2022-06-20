UrduPoint.com

Mayor Settles Dispute Between Traffic Police, Car Dealers

Published June 20, 2022

Mayor settles dispute between traffic police, car dealers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali on Monday resolved a dispute between the City Traffic Police and Car Dealers Association while presiding over a Jirga held here at his office.

An agreement was made between the two parties over the issue which arose after an exchange of harsh words followed by a brawl between an official of traffic police and a representative of car dealer association Jamshaid, Ikram and Sajjad, over parking.

Mayor Peshawar on the request of the car dealer association convened a Jirga here at his office where both the parties were heard in presence of their representatives.

On the occasion the car dealer association tendered an apology to the traffic police officials and the two sides agreed to cooperate with each other in future.

SP Peshawar Rahim Shah, DSP Noorullah, business Community, President of Business Insaf Forum Shahid Khan, Aurangzeb, Tahir, Hussain Ahmad Madani, Maulana Abdul Gul, Maulana Miskin Shah, Atif-ur-Rehman, Shahpur and others were present on the occasion.

