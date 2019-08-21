Mazari asks UNICEF to remove Indian actress as UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari has sent a letter to UNICEF to take action against Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and remove her as its peace ambassador for her warmongering comment

In a letter to the UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H Fore, she drew the attention towards the issue of Priyanka Chopra's UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace.

The Minister said, "Chopra has publicly endorsed this Indian government position and also supported the nuclear threat issued to Pakistan by the Indian defence minister".� All this goes completely against the principles of peace and goodwill that Chopra is supposed to up-hold as an UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace. Her jingoism and support for violations by the Modi government of international conventions and UNSC resolutions on Kashmir, as well as support for war, including a nuclear war, undermines the credibility of the UN position to which she has been elevated.

Dr Mazari urged for immediate removal of Chopra as UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace becomes a mockery globally.

"I would request that she be immediately de notified as an UN Goodwill Ambassador for Peace", the minster added. "The recent crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) has been the result of the Modi government's violation of all international conventions as it is a signatory to, along with UNSC resolutions as well as conducting a campaign of ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims in IOK," she added.

The Modi government is also denying four million Indian Muslims of their citizenship in Assam creating "detention centres" akin to Nazi concentration camps, the Minster also pointed out in her letter.

The minister also highlights that Indian occupation forces have also intensified their campaign of using pellet guns against women and children as well as violence and abuse of women in Indian occupied Kashmir. The entire policy of the BJP government is similar to the Nazi doctrine of ethnic cleansing, racism, fascism and genocide, the minister said.