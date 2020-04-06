MCL disinfect 42 points in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :In an effort to disinfect city areas the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) on Monday sprayed chlorinated water at 42 points including bus stands, offices, streets, hospitals, markets, public places and main roads.

According to MCL spokesperson, chlorine water spray operation was conducted following the directions of Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum.Various squads of the department disinfected overall around 26 kms of cityareas.