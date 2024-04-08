MCL Removes 788 Encroachments
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) carried out an anti-encroachment operation and demolished illegal structures in the provincial capital.
An MCL spokesperson told the media here on Monday that an anti-encroachment squad removed 788 encroachments in 71 operations last week from various locations of the city.
Over 72 encroachments were removed from Ravi zone, 140 from Data Ganj Bakhsh zone, 82 from Samnabad zone, 91 from Gulberg zone, 155 from Allama Iqbal zone, 54 from Shalimar zone, 46 from Nishtar zone, 42 from Wahga zone and 106 encroachments were cleared from Aziz Bhatti zone during the operation.
During the operation, 2,241 banners and streamers were removed and various sale points of meat for charity, popularly known as ‘cheel gosht, were cleared.
