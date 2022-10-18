UrduPoint.com

MDA Seals Three Buildings, Demolishes 10 Shops, Boundaries

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 09:48 PM

MDA seals three buildings, demolishes 10 shops, boundaries

The enforcement team of Multan Development Authoriyy (MDA) conducted a grand operation against unauthorized constructions and sealed three buildings and demolished 10 shops and boundaries

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The enforcement team of Multan Development Authoriyy (MDA) conducted a grand operation against unauthorized constructions and sealed three buildings and demolished 10 shops and boundaries.

The operation was headed by Deputy Director Enforcement Muhammad Ashraf while Assistant Director Enforcement Ilyas Gul, Assistant Director Enforcement Osama Hassan, Superintendent Enforcement Rana Saeed and police force, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Multan Police

Recent Stories

Khursheed Shah condoles with Director admin FUUAST ..

Khursheed Shah condoles with Director admin FUUAST over death of his brother

3 minutes ago
 Lifting 100 million out of poverty by 2025 still p ..

Lifting 100 million out of poverty by 2025 still possible, despite recession thr ..

3 minutes ago
 SHO suspended over poor performance

SHO suspended over poor performance

3 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews preparations for 11th CPEC JCC

Meeting reviews preparations for 11th CPEC JCC

3 minutes ago
 Americans' Trust in Media Remains Near Record Low ..

Americans' Trust in Media Remains Near Record Low - Poll

7 minutes ago
 Ashrafi for underdeveloped countries support to me ..

Ashrafi for underdeveloped countries support to meet climate change challenges

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.