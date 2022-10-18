MDA seals three buildings, demolishes 10 shops, boundaries

The enforcement team of Multan Development Authoriyy (MDA) conducted a grand operation against unauthorized constructions and sealed three buildings and demolished 10 shops and boundaries

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The enforcement team of Multan Development Authoriyy (MDA) conducted a grand operation against unauthorized constructions and sealed three buildings and demolished 10 shops and boundaries.

The operation was headed by Deputy Director Enforcement Muhammad Ashraf while Assistant Director Enforcement Ilyas Gul, Assistant Director Enforcement Osama Hassan, Superintendent Enforcement Rana Saeed and police force, said a news release issued here on Tuesday.