Measures afoot to eradicate use of unfair means in exams: Shahram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai Thursday said that stringent measures were being taken to eradicate use of unfair means during examinations.

He expressed these views during a visit to Government Shaheed Syed Afaq Ahmed High school No 3 Peshawar Cantt.

He said that students were considered as future leaders of the country and in that regard, he added, every possible measure would be taken to equip them with quality education and gear them up through a transparent examination system.

Referring to the Malakand exam incident, the provincial minister said it was a cheating case which was unfortunate and immoral, adding we cannot tolerate such nasty incidents in exams.

He said an FIR had already been registered against the controller involved in this heinous crime, adding, "I am also looking forward to transferring the case to NAB or anti-corruption. I will leave no stone unturned to get such corrupt, dishonest people punished because this is intolerable.

He has broken the trust." During the visit, he reviewed arrangements in the examination hall and the facilities being providing to students.

He urged students to pay their attention to their studies in order to earn a good name for their families and the country.

He said that a total 700,000 children were taking part in exams of 10, 12 grades in the first phase while during the second phase students of class 9th, 11th would appear in exams after Eid from July 27, adding the result of the exams would be announced before September.

He asked the students and staff concerned to follow Covid SOPs in order to contain the spread of the pandemic. The minister said that a tree plantation campaign will be started regularly from Friday and urged students and teachers to take part enthusiastically in order to grow more trees and ensure a healthy environment for living.

He said schools could be closed in case of an increase in Corona cases during the 4th wave of Covid, however, he added, efforts would be made to keep schooling activities going on.