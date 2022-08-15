UrduPoint.com

Measures Being Taken For Promotion, Development Of Tourism In Merged Districts

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary Department of Tourism, Culture, Sports, Archeology, Museum and Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Tahir Orakzai has said that pragmatic steps are being taken for the development of infrastructure and promotion of tourism in the merged districts (MDs).

Addressing "Tour the Orakzai Festival" Ghailjo sports complex in connection with 75th Independence day diamond jubilee celebration of Pakistan as a chief guest, he said that multiple events and programs have been planned to promote the soft image of the province as well as the merged districts across the globe.

GOC Kohat Major General Akif Iqbal, Member Provincial Assembly Ghazan Jamal, Project Director Tourism Authority of merged districts Ishtiaq Khan, Deputy Commissioner Orakzai, President of Frontier 4x4 Club Babar Khan Yousafzai, Syed Azhar Ali Shah of Cycle Federation, President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association Nisar Ahmed and other important personalities were present on the occasion.

The festival organized 4x4 frontier jeep carriages, cycle races and motorbike rallies while music performances and cultural dances were also part of the event.

Secretary Tourism Muhammad Tahir said that such events would attract more foreign tourists to the Orakzai district.

He said the festival was arranged on the special instructions of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, adding that such events would be organized in other merged districts every year with more different and attractive programmes including paragliding.

He said that Orakzai district would be declared as the cycling destination of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A large number of participants from different areas including Peshawar, Kohat, Kurram, Hangu and Khyber participated in the festival. In the frontier 4x4 jeep race, Babar Khan Yousafzai won the first position while Khizr Hayat and Nadeem Akhtar Bhatti clinched the second and third position respectively.

