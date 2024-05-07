Mechanical sweeping operations to be shifted at night: CDA Chief

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed on Tuesday that mechanical sweeping operations for cleanliness in the federal capital should be shifted to nighttime instead of the morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed on Tuesday that mechanical sweeping operations for cleanliness in the Federal capital should be shifted to nighttime instead of the morning.

During a meeting focused on measures to enhance the cleanliness and beautification of the city, he emphasized the simultaneous washing of roads with water during mechanical sweeping to ensure that cleanliness tasks are completed before the city wakes up.

The Environment Wing of the CDA provided detailed briefings to the Chairman during the meeting. Chairman CDA directed that waste transport to dumping sites with trucks should be adequately covered, and clearly defined schedules for all garbage trucks must be implemented while ensuring the presence of sanitation workers in the field. He also directed the implementation of biometric attendance for sanitation staff.

Muhammad Ali also emphasized the need for installing trackers on all operational vehicles of the Environment Wing and cameras in all public-dealing offices. The Chief CDA highlighted the beautification of all roads in Islamabad, particularly inner roads, and the implementation of landscaping initiatives on the roads.

He further suggested inviting a team from Baku to assess and compare the cleanliness and beautification system of the city. Moreover, a massive tree plantation drive will be initiated in Islamabad.

Muhammad Ali expressed admiration for the employees dedicated to maintaining the cleanliness and beauty of Islamabad, referring to them as heroes. He reiterated the commitment to enhancing the city's attractiveness and transforming it into a prominent tourist destination.