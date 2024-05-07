Mechanical Sweeping Operations To Be Shifted At Night: CDA Chief
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed on Tuesday that mechanical sweeping operations for cleanliness in the federal capital should be shifted to nighttime instead of the morning
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed on Tuesday that mechanical sweeping operations for cleanliness in the Federal capital should be shifted to nighttime instead of the morning.
During a meeting focused on measures to enhance the cleanliness and beautification of the city, he emphasized the simultaneous washing of roads with water during mechanical sweeping to ensure that cleanliness tasks are completed before the city wakes up.
The Environment Wing of the CDA provided detailed briefings to the Chairman during the meeting. Chairman CDA directed that waste transport to dumping sites with trucks should be adequately covered, and clearly defined schedules for all garbage trucks must be implemented while ensuring the presence of sanitation workers in the field. He also directed the implementation of biometric attendance for sanitation staff.
Muhammad Ali also emphasized the need for installing trackers on all operational vehicles of the Environment Wing and cameras in all public-dealing offices. The Chief CDA highlighted the beautification of all roads in Islamabad, particularly inner roads, and the implementation of landscaping initiatives on the roads.
He further suggested inviting a team from Baku to assess and compare the cleanliness and beautification system of the city. Moreover, a massive tree plantation drive will be initiated in Islamabad.
Muhammad Ali expressed admiration for the employees dedicated to maintaining the cleanliness and beauty of Islamabad, referring to them as heroes. He reiterated the commitment to enhancing the city's attractiveness and transforming it into a prominent tourist destination.
Recent Stories
IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur
Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin
MCF purchases new machinery
UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened
China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded
FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes
Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year
Passport fees update: Check latest details here
Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered
IESCO notifies power suspension programme
229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur8 minutes ago
-
MCF purchases new machinery8 minutes ago
-
Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year13 minutes ago
-
Passport fees update: Check latest details here30 minutes ago
-
Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered13 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power suspension programme13 minutes ago
-
USAID hosts workshop to reduce dairy emissions in Pakistan6 minutes ago
-
Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands to accelerate solar energy adoption24 minutes ago
-
10 power pilferers detected in Journalist Colony Sub-Division6 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier arrested, 8kg hashish seized6 minutes ago
-
Governor of Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Faisal Kareem Kundi calls on PPP Chairman6 minutes ago
-
WUM hosts first annual young artist exhibition6 minutes ago