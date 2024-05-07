Open Menu

Mechanical Sweeping Operations To Be Shifted At Night: CDA Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 07:38 PM

Mechanical sweeping operations to be shifted at night: CDA Chief

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed on Tuesday that mechanical sweeping operations for cleanliness in the federal capital should be shifted to nighttime instead of the morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed on Tuesday that mechanical sweeping operations for cleanliness in the Federal capital should be shifted to nighttime instead of the morning.

During a meeting focused on measures to enhance the cleanliness and beautification of the city, he emphasized the simultaneous washing of roads with water during mechanical sweeping to ensure that cleanliness tasks are completed before the city wakes up.

The Environment Wing of the CDA provided detailed briefings to the Chairman during the meeting. Chairman CDA directed that waste transport to dumping sites with trucks should be adequately covered, and clearly defined schedules for all garbage trucks must be implemented while ensuring the presence of sanitation workers in the field. He also directed the implementation of biometric attendance for sanitation staff.

Muhammad Ali also emphasized the need for installing trackers on all operational vehicles of the Environment Wing and cameras in all public-dealing offices. The Chief CDA highlighted the beautification of all roads in Islamabad, particularly inner roads, and the implementation of landscaping initiatives on the roads.

He further suggested inviting a team from Baku to assess and compare the cleanliness and beautification system of the city. Moreover, a massive tree plantation drive will be initiated in Islamabad.

Muhammad Ali expressed admiration for the employees dedicated to maintaining the cleanliness and beauty of Islamabad, referring to them as heroes. He reiterated the commitment to enhancing the city's attractiveness and transforming it into a prominent tourist destination.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Vehicles Baku Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gan ..

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur

8 minutes ago
 Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam ..

Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin

8 minutes ago
 MCF purchases new machinery

MCF purchases new machinery

8 minutes ago
 UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossing ..

UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened

8 minutes ago
 China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

9 minutes ago
 FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model ro ..

FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads

13 minutes ago
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit c ..

Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes

13 minutes ago
 Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during ..

Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year

13 minutes ago
 Passport fees update: Check latest details here

Passport fees update: Check latest details here

30 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

13 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

13 minutes ago
 229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

229 diseases directly linked to obesity: Experts

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan