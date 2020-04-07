UrduPoint.com
Medical Equipment Dispatched To Protesting Doctors: DG ISPR

Tue 07th April 2020 | 01:25 PM

Medical equipment dispatched to protesting doctors: DG ISPR

DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar says that medical and safety equipment have been sent to doctors on directives of Army Chief General Bajwa to help medical staff fight Covid-19 effectively in Balochistan.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 7th, 2020) Medical and safety equipment were sent to doctors in Quetta, Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) Director General Babar Iftikhar said here on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, DG ISPR Babar Iftikhar said that Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said: “Emergency supplies of medical equipment including PPEs being despatched to Quetta on orders of COAS to help medical staff fight Covid-19 effectively in Balochistan.

“Doctors & paramedics are the frontline soldiers in this war most advanced nations / govts are finding it extremely difficult to fight this pandemic. Pakistan Govt is striving hard to acquire & supply the required resources. In this hour of distress we must remain patient and steadfast,”.

Yesterday, Young Doctors Association (YDA) went on to strike and suspended all services as a protest against lack of anti-coronavirus facilities in Quetta.

A large number of health workers took to streets earlier holding placards inscribed with slogans against the provincial government. They advanced to Chief Minister and governor houses. The police stopped them and clashed with the protesters over violating section 144 imposed by the government after the coronavirus outbreak.

The doctors claimed that they were not being provided safety kits and other medical equipments to handle the coronavirus cases. Police arrested over 50 doctors and paramedics during the actions in a bid to disperse the protesters.

Balochistan spokesperson rubbished the claims of not providing the safety kits, saying the protective gear has been given to doctors performing duties in coronavirus units.

The representatives of association announced to suspend all types of services, leaving the patients helpless.The decision about the strike was taken in a meeting of young doctors association, saying they will protest for their due rights.

The protest took place as over 12 doctors infected with Coronavirus due to lack of safety gadgets. The doctors demanded facilities and equipment to fight against the virus. During their protest, the doctors highlighted the issues several times but no action was taken by the government.

The Young Doctors Association had threatened to go on strike in a critical time if they were not provided basic safety equipments needed while treating the coronavirus patients.

