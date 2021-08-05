UrduPoint.com

Medical Equipments Handed Over To Mardan Medical Complex For Sustaining COVID-19 Caseload

Thu 05th August 2021

Medical equipments handed over to Mardan Medical Complex for sustaining COVID-19 caseload

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Helvetas Swiss Inter-cooperation, in collaboration with the Directorate General Health Services KP, here on Thursday handed over medical equipments to Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) and District Headquarter Hospital Mardan to continue essential health services along with sustaining the COVID-19 caseload in the province amid rising 4th wave of the pandemic.

Under its project for Improving National Capacity to Respond to COVID-19 Pandemic in Pakistan (Cap-COVID), the Helvetas has been actively involved in relief efforts at 34 health facilities across districts Mardan and Peshawar, told Munawar Khan Khattak, Provincial Coordinator Hevetas.

The provision of medical equipment to MMC is preceded after months long collaboration between Helvetas and Health Department KP, DG Health Services KP and PDMA KP, along with District Health authorities in Mardan and Peshawar, Munawar told the participants of the handing over ceremony.

The medical equipment provided includes a video bronchoscope, 10 oxygen concentrators, 2 High-Flow Nasal Therapies and 5 screens for the display of awareness-raising messages.

This is in addition to a Doppler Ultrasound Machine handed over to MMC earlier to ensure the continuation of its quality healthcare services.

Munawar added that Cap-COVID was also working to provide a centralized oxygen system for 30 beds at Naseerullah Khan Babar Memorial Hospital in Peshawar, with its aim to support the provincial government's efforts in reinforcing critical care capacity of the hospital during its COVID-19 response.

Over the course of one year, the project has equipped provincial and district health departments and its 34 identified health facilities with medical equipment, PPEs and sanitation facilities to reinforce their response efforts to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has also contributed to awareness-raising efforts through COVID-19 awareness-raising material and capacity building trainings of health care professionals in collaboration with the provincial health department and their relevant capacity- building units.

