Meeting discusses preparations for upcoming anti-polio campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss preparation for upcoming anti polio campaign scheduled to start from May 23 to May 27.

Chairing the meeting, DC said that it is duty of family heads to administer vitamin A drops and polio vaccine to children and save their future. He directed finalization of vaccination plan and foolproof security to polio workers.

He also directed to aware people and remove misconception among them relating to polio vaccine.

He said that prayer leaders should also be involved to convince people about vaccination of children.

On the occasion, meeting was informed that 1273 polio teams have been constituted to vaccinate about 233000 children of the district against polio. He said that anti polio campaign has been planned after surfacing of two polio cases in the province.

The meeting among others was attended by Deputy Commissioner Relief, Deputy District Health Officer, Divisional Monitoring Officer and Superintendent Police Headquarters.

