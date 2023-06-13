Meeting reviews anti-smog measures

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :A district-level anti-smog committee meeting was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken against smog.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Mian Asif, Assistant Director Environment Ansir Abbas, Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Imtiazullah, Deputy Director Agriculture Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Urooj Fatima, Inspector Environment Waheed Murad Lashari, Traffic Police, Local Government and Officers from other concerned departments participated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance said that effective measures should be taken to eliminate smog.

He said that the burning of garbage should be avoided and it must be disposed of properly.

He said that crop residues should not be burnt.

Assistant Director of Environment Ansir Abbas said that steps were being taken to prevent smoke emissions from the factories. In case of any violation, legal action will be taken. He said that awareness should be raised among the people about smog to avoid health hazards.