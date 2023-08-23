Open Menu

Meeting Reviews Situation Of Cotton Crop In Bahawalpur Division

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2023 | 07:55 PM

A meeting was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa to review the progress of the cotton crop

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa to review the progress of the cotton crop.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Jam Aftab, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar, and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan also participated in the meeting through video link.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that legal action should be taken against those who are involved in hoarding and selling fertilizer at higher rates. Supply of quality agricultural medicines should be ensured to the farmers.

Director Agriculture Extension Bahawalpur Division Muhammad Jameel Ghori briefed about the current status of cotton, cotton picking, pest scouting, and pest management. He said that the production target of cotton will be achieved on time. The district administration and the extension teams of the agriculture department are guiding the cotton farmers at their doorsteps. As many as 65 ginning factories are working in the Bahawalpur division and the process of picking cotton is underway. He said that more cotton ginning factories will become operational in the next 15 days.

