Mega Project For Uplift Of Bahawalpur On The Cards: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha has stated that a mega project will soon be initiated for the development of Bahawalpur.

Under this project, the installation of LED lights in city streets, as well as the construction and maintenance of all small and large roads will be carried out. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held in the conference room of his office today. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Superintendent Engineer Highways Engineer Farooq Mumtaz Warrich, Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Azhar Javaid, Director Development Khalid Iqbal, Director General Bahawalpur Development Authority Mahboob Alam, and Chief Executive Officer Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar and other officials from relevant departments attended the meeting.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division mentioned that restoration of street lights throughout the city will be undertaken. The meeting also reviewed the project for the rehabilitation and construction of the drainage and sewage system in Bahawalpur city. Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha stated that planning for a master sewage system for Bahawalpur is under consideration. He mentioned that all water filtration plants in Bahawalpur city will be made functional soon. Additionally, new development projects for Bahawalpur were also discussed in the meeting.

