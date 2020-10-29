Mehfil-e-Milad held at Sargodha University

A Mehfil-e-Milad was held at the University of Sargodha (UoS) to express love and gratitude for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad was held at the University of Sargodha (UoS) to express love and gratitude for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Students and members of the UoS Naat Society recited naats. Riaz Shad Co-curricular Forum of the University organised the event, especially in connection with the Federal government announcement to observe an Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH) week starting from 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal. During the week, conferences and Milad programmes would be held across the country.

Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad and Parliamentary Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Faisal Farooq Cheema were the chief guests at the Mehfil while Dr Ferozuddin Shah, the In-charge Department of Islamic Studies was the keynote speaker.

Condemning France over republication of blasphemous caricatures and the Islamophobic remarks of French President, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said that the world peace is linked to respect and regard for each other's religion and beliefs. If Europe and other Western countries take pride in being part of the civilised world, then they should come up with strong protests against the French publication.