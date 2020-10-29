UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mehfil-e-Milad Held At Sargodha University

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 06:39 PM

Mehfil-e-Milad held at Sargodha University

A Mehfil-e-Milad was held at the University of Sargodha (UoS) to express love and gratitude for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :A Mehfil-e-Milad was held at the University of Sargodha (UoS) to express love and gratitude for the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Students and members of the UoS Naat Society recited naats. Riaz Shad Co-curricular Forum of the University organised the event, especially in connection with the Federal government announcement to observe an Ishq-e-Rasool (PBUH) week starting from 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal. During the week, conferences and Milad programmes would be held across the country.

Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad and Parliamentary Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Faisal Farooq Cheema were the chief guests at the Mehfil while Dr Ferozuddin Shah, the In-charge Department of Islamic Studies was the keynote speaker.

Condemning France over republication of blasphemous caricatures and the Islamophobic remarks of French President, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad said that the world peace is linked to respect and regard for each other's religion and beliefs. If Europe and other Western countries take pride in being part of the civilised world, then they should come up with strong protests against the French publication.

Related Topics

World Europe France University Of Sargodha Event From Government Love

Recent Stories

Statement on meeting with PSL franchisees

22 minutes ago

ADP virtual meeting presents services that support ..

41 minutes ago

Shireen Mazari says laws must be enforced to contr ..

46 minutes ago

NA passes bills including CPECA Bill 2020

1 hour ago

Cyprus Police Say Seven Rioters Detained During Ra ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Space Agency Team to Spend 3 Weeks in Qua ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.