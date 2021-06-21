MEPCO nabs 1653 power pilferers during current month

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1653 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab during the ongoing month, MEPCO official said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1653 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab during the ongoing month, MEPCO official said on Monday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 2.

4 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 43.5 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered against 161 of them over Involvementin tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

The MEPCO officials said that crackdown against power pilferers was being launched on daily basis and added that it would continue without any discrimination.