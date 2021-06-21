UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MEPCO Nabs 1653 Power Pilferers During Current Month

Muhammad Irfan 34 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:07 PM

MEPCO nabs 1653 power pilferers during current month

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1653 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab during the ongoing month, MEPCO official said on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1653 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab during the ongoing month, MEPCO official said on Monday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 2.

4 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 43.5 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered against 161 of them over Involvementin tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

The MEPCO officials said that crackdown against power pilferers was being launched on daily basis and added that it would continue without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Electricity Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Rahimyar Khan Vehari Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Citizens being vaccinated in 71 centers of Divisio ..

58 seconds ago

Two held with contraband

1 minute ago

Covid-19 can lead to cognitive, behavioural proble ..

1 minute ago

43 held; drugs, weapons seized

4 minutes ago

12 outlaws arrested; valuables, weapons recovered

4 minutes ago

Police course held to enhance personnel's capacity ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.