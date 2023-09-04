MEPCO penalizes three MEPCO employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued orders to penalize three of its employees while deciding departmental cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued orders to penalize three of its employees while deciding departmental cases.

Chief Engineer (Development) PMU MEPCO Muhammad Arshad Dharla taking action under Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D Rules 1978, stopped two annual increments for two years of Line Superintendant Grade I Kaimer Subdivision Arifwala Zulfikar Ali after allegations proved during posting in Qabula Subdivision .

One annual increment of Kot Khadim Ali subdivision Lineman grade-II Javed Akbar and Assistant lineman Usman Siddique was stopped after allegations have been proved.