Open Menu

MEPCO Penalizes Three MEPCO Employees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2023 | 08:09 PM

MEPCO penalizes three MEPCO employees

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued orders to penalize three of its employees while deciding departmental cases

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued orders to penalize three of its employees while deciding departmental cases.

Chief Engineer (Development) PMU MEPCO Muhammad Arshad Dharla taking action under Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D Rules 1978, stopped two annual increments for two years of Line Superintendant Grade I Kaimer Subdivision Arifwala Zulfikar Ali after allegations proved during posting in Qabula Subdivision .

One annual increment of Kot Khadim Ali subdivision Lineman grade-II Javed Akbar and Assistant lineman Usman Siddique was stopped after allegations have been proved.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan WAPDA Company Arifwala MEPCO

Recent Stories

Analysis: UAE&#039;s space industry... cumulative ..

Analysis: UAE&#039;s space industry... cumulative efforts spanning quarter of a ..

8 minutes ago
 Mubadala Capital, Petrobras sign MoU to explore co ..

Mubadala Capital, Petrobras sign MoU to explore cooperation in Bahia-based biofu ..

23 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts eighth edition of MEIDAM 2023

Dubai hosts eighth edition of MEIDAM 2023

23 minutes ago
 IHC instructs FIA to arrest policemen involved in ..

IHC instructs FIA to arrest policemen involved in illegal arrest of citizens

24 minutes ago
 Commissioner Sukkur vows to provide better service ..

Commissioner Sukkur vows to provide better services to people

24 minutes ago
 Govt to utilize all resources for supplying clean ..

Govt to utilize all resources for supplying clean drinking water: CM's aide

24 minutes ago
DC assures to resolve long standing issues of Tand ..

DC assures to resolve long standing issues of Tando Jan Muhammad

24 minutes ago
 CM extends sympathies to heirs of martyrs

CM extends sympathies to heirs of martyrs

32 minutes ago
 LHC orders to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 5

LHC orders to produce Parvez Elahi on Sept 5

32 minutes ago
 Police get three days physical remand of Ali Wazir ..

Police get three days physical remand of Ali Wazir

32 minutes ago
 Chehlum Security plan finalizes

Chehlum Security plan finalizes

32 minutes ago
 Latest screening system installed at Lahore airpor ..

Latest screening system installed at Lahore airport

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan