Mepco Teams Nab 158 Power Pilferers In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:24 PM

Mepco teams nab 158 power pilferers in South Punjab

The teams of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 158 power pilferers in a single day during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab, Mepco official told on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The teams of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 158 power pilferers in a single day during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab, Mepco official told on Friday.

The Mepco teams accompanied by special task force raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 256,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 4.8 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered against ten over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

