MEPCO to complete uplift projects worth Rs 2.40b in current fiscal year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana said that uplift projects worth Rs 2.40 billion would be completed during current fiscal year 2022-23 to provide electricity to consumers with better voltage and to enhance efficiency of the transmission/distribution system.

Three new grid stations of 132KV capacity will be constructed at Mian Chanu II, Lodharan II and Donga Bonga while capacity of power transformers installed at 12 grid stations across south Punjab Sahiwal III, Muzaffargarh, Lal Suhanra, Burewala, Sadiqabad including three grid stations of Multan 132KV Qasimpur, Industrial Estate and Bosan Road will also be expanded.

He took briefing from the officers during his visit to Development Directorate PMU here on Friday.

CEO directed to Project Director GSC Syed Jawad Mansoor to start work on projects on war footing basis to provide electricity with better voltage to consumers in the coming summer.

He ordered to launch projects immediately for the upgradation of the distribution and transmission system of MEPCO and the tendering process for setting up new grid stations.

He congratulated Chief Engineer Development Zafar Iqbal Gill, Project Director GSC Syed Jawad Mansoor and his team for achieving the system upgrade targets set by the Ministry of Energy during the last financial year 2021-22 and said that to work with same dedication and attention during the current financial year 2022-23.

Officers of Development Directorate PMU MEPCO Headquarters Multan were also present on this occasion.