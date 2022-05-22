UrduPoint.com

Mercury Soars To 44°C In Hyderabad, Affects Normal Life

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2022 | 06:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Like other cities in the country, normal life in Hyderabad remain paralyzed due to extreme hot weather on Sunday and the temperature also reached 44 degrees Celsius.

The district administration has made arrangements for cold water in different parts of the city to protect the people from the scorching heat while the hospitals have taken steps to provide medical facilities to the heat-affected people.

The scorching heat has significantly reduced the rush of people in the city's bazaars and business centers, while police personnel were instructed to take special care while on the roads.

According to Met office, maximum temperature was recorded at 44°C in Hyderabad on May 22 which badly affected normal life in city and its adjoining areas.

