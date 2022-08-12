Met office depression over northeast Arabian sea

Met Office on Friday informed that the well-marked low-pressure area (WML) over Northeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a Depression (Intense Low-Pressure Area) with maximum wind speed of 50-55 km/hour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Met Office on Friday informed that the well-marked low-pressure area (WML) over Northeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a Depression (Intense Low-Pressure Area) with maximum wind speed of 50-55 km/hour.

According to details, the system is located around Latitude 22.6N & Longitude 66.4E, at a distance of about 260km south/southeast of Karachi and 280km from Thatta.

This weather system is likely to move in northwest direction initially and then westwards.

Currently none of Pakistan coastal area is under any threat from this weather system.

PMD Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi is closely monitoring the system and updates will be issued accordingly.

Sharing the impacts, Met office said that sea conditions would remain very rough during next 3 days.

Fishermen of Sindh are advised not to venture in open sea from today to 14 August and Fishermen of Balochistan to remain extra cautious during the forecast period.

All concerned Authorities are requested to remain vigilant and keep them abreast for update through PMDwebsite.