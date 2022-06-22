UrduPoint.com

Metropolis Receives Moderate To Light Rain

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Metropolis receives moderate to light rain

First spell of moderate to light rain with strong winds were received in different parts of the metropolis after a hot spell on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :First spell of moderate to light rain with strong winds were received in different parts of the metropolis after a hot spell on Wednesday.

The reports of rains with strong winds were received from Malir, Gulistan-e-Johar, Bahria Town, Airport, Sohrab Goth, Sabzi Mandi and Super Highway areas.

The roads were also inundated with water in the areas include Federal B Area, Saddar, Garden, Bahadurabad, Tariq Road and I.I. Chandragar Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Surjani Town, North Karachi, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad and Liaquatabad.

Meanwhile, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab told media at Arshi Park after inaugurating three renovated parks in Orangi Town here that drainage is being cleaned at 34 places in Karachi.

Following declaring Rain Emergency in the district East by Administrator East Rahmatullah Sheikh and Municipal Commissioner Fahim Khan, the departments concerned appointed officers and staff to work on the roads during the rain.

Rahmatullah Sheikh has said that providing relief to the citizens in case of rains is the first priority.

He directed that all possible steps should be taken to keep the condition of drains clear especially at the points where there were complaints of accumulation of water in the past.

During the monsoon season, measures are being taken to facilitate the people, he said.

