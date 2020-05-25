UrduPoint.com
Mian Aslam Iqbal Visits Tollinton Market

Mon 25th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

Mian Aslam Iqbal visits Tollinton market

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Monday visited Tollinton market and other areas of the city and reviewed chicken meat prices.

Deputy commissioner Lahore and other officials accompanied the minister.

While talking to the media, he said that Pakistan Poultry Association had agreed to sell chicken meat at the rate of Rs 260 per kilogram during the Eid holidays and it was also decided that further price fixation would be reviewed after Eid.

However, the poultry association did not fulfill its commitment, he added.

Mian Aslam said that strict action would be taken against the shopkeepersinvolved in price hike, adding that cases would also be registered against such persons.

