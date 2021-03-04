Migratory birds start return flight

Migratory birds who had reached Pakistan from Siberia (Russia) and other countries to avail and enjoy life-supporting habitat have started returning after weather started changing behavior

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Migratory birds who had reached Pakistan from Siberia (Russia) and other countries to avail and enjoy life-supporting habitat have started returning after weather started changing behavior.

Assistant director of Wildlife Multan Mian Muhammad Ahmad told APP that migratory birds follow five routes to reach Asia and one such route guide them to this area. He said that the migratory birds that reach Pakistan are mostly ducks and quails. He, however, added that this route is also availed by falcons and Houbara Bustard to reach desert area or onward to India.

He said the department issue licenses for breeding, hunting and export and those who violate face penalty.

The assistant director added the department has started tightening noose around poachers involved in illegal hunting of drakes (Murghabi) and other animals in Jalalpur Pirwala. He said, the department leave the animal in the natural habitat or hand it over to zoo after its alive recovery from poachers. However, in case of recovery of meat of illegally hunted animals, the meat is either auctioned or buried.