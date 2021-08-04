MIKD conducts first ever transplant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :A team of doctors conducted first ever six hours long kidney transplant successfully of a resident of city at Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases(MIKD).

The hospital sources told APP Wednesday that Muhammad Waqar (42) went under transplant and his better half, Ghazala (36) donated her kidney.

The sources informed that the team led by MKID chief Dr Ali Imran Zaidi while Dr Salman Arshad, Dr Tanvir Ul Haq, Dr Salman Imtiaz, Dr Tanzeel and Rashid Asghar from Karachi assisted him.

Both husband and wife are stable after the operation, they said and added that MIKD is likely to conduct 24 transplant within a year and if philanthropists extended financial assistance the number can go up-to 50.

Punjab Human Organ Transplant Authority (PHOTA) granted approval to MIKD two months back in May, they said and added that privately Kidney transplants costs Rs 50 lac, the sources disclosed.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Multan Division, Javed Akhter Mahmmod visited the hospital to know the well-being of the patient and his donor wife.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar was monitoring the health reforms personally adding that it was top priority of the provincial govt to extend easy access of health facilities to masses.

He congratulated the team which conduct the transplant and added that transplant facility at MIKD would give a new lease of life to people.

Kidney transplant will discourage the mafia involved in illegal business of transplant, he maintained.

He was much delighted to know about their health, the Commissioner stated.

Dr Ali Imran Zaidi informed that the hospital would provide free medicine to patient for one year while donor will also be kept under observation.