Military dignitaries witness multi-national Exercise "ACES Meet 2021-2"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The military dignitaries from the Tri-services of the Pakistan Armed Forces witnessed multi-national air exercise "ACES Meet 2021-2" at an operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) during the "Distinguished Visitors Day" observed amid the ongoing drill on Thursday.

Commander AFSC Air Vice Marshal�Imtiaz Sattar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Air Defence Division Major General Asif Mehmood Goraya, DG JO Air Vice Marshal Shahid Mansoor Jehangiri, DG Logistics Air Vice Marshal Kashif Qamar, Adviser to Chief of Air Staff (A) Air Vice Marshal Ikram Noor, DG Aero (Engg) Air Vice Marshal Asim Rashid Malik and DG PR (N) Rear Admiral Naeem Sarwar attended the Day, said a PAF media release.

It added that the Pakistan Air Force and Turkish Air Force were actively participating in the two weeks long air exercise which commenced from 15 October, 2021 while United Kingdom and Uzbekistan air forces were invited as observers.

The dignitaries appreciated the operational preparedness of the participating forces and conduct of the exercise.

The exercise would further strengthen and promote the friendship and cooperation between the participating air forces. Military dignitaries from participating countries were also present at the occasion, it added.