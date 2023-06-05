Military installations attackers being tried under Army Act: Fazl

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Monday that the miscreants involved in attacking the state institutions, military installations and GHQ, were being tried under the Army Act.

Talking to the media after visiting residence of Federal Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to offer condolences over the death of his brother, he said the other political and religious parties had also been staging protests, but they remained peaceful and no one went to the extent of setting ablaze state properties.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan was a political party in nature, it staged protest demonstrations but did not attack the state institutions or GHQ. "We are facing a new situation which cannot be compared with the past," he added.

"We have respect for national institutions including the judiciary; however, one has the right to express reservations if there was a question over the performance of any institution," he added.

"Despite difference of opinion, we will reach a consensus and conduct elections together," he said adding that the PDM was not an electoral alliance; however, adjustments at the local level could be made.

The PDM chief said that the country should go to elections, adding that people were understanding who had pushed the country to the swamp.

To a question, he said that everyone was worried about inflation; however, there was a hope that things would get better as the economy was moving in the right direction.