PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The mineral department of Malkand Division is taking concrete measures to discourage illegal mining in the area, contributing whopping profit of Rs 308 million to the provincial kitty due to such measures.

In a statement issued here by Deputy Director Technical, Malakand division said on Tuesday that that mineral office of Malakand division took effective measures to prevent illegal mining practices in Swat district by introducing legal framework in this regard and as a result, the department saved millions of rupees for the provincial kitty.

Moreover, the department has also fetched millions of rupees through minerals auction including Rs 0.4166 million in Swat, Rs 111.1 million in Shangla, Rs 15.6 million in Malakand, Rs 12 million in Chitral and Rs 2.738 million in Dir Upper districts.