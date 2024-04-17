Mines leased out through open auction for Rs 1.10bln

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The Mines and Minerals Department leased out mines through open auction for Rs 1.10 billion in the districts of Chiniot and Dera Ghazi Khan, on Wednesday.

The bids surpassed previous records by an impressive 120pc hike, underlining the growing confidence in Punjab’s mining industry and the government’s commitment to fostering a fair and competitive environment.

“These remarkable results are a testament to the Punjab government’s unwavering dedication to combating corruption and ensuring accountability in every sector,” remarked Secretary Mines Babar Aman Babar here.

“We are thrilled to see such overwhelming participation and enthusiasm from bidders, which reinforces our belief in the potential of Punjab’s mining resources,” he added.

The secretary commended the auction committees for their diligent efforts and issued directives to the Director General Mines to promptly execute actions on all auction-related matters, further solidifying Punjab’s stance on transparency and accountability.