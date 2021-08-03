Minister asks Russian investors to invest in livestock sector in KP, Bahawalpur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Cooperatives, Mohibullah Khan here on Tuesday said that livestock sector has immense potential for investment in KP and asked Russian investors to invest in this vital sector for mutual economic benefits and complete eradication of foot and mouth disease (FMD).

Addressing as chief-guest during an International seminar on 'Prevention and Control of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD)' in Pakistan here at local hotel, the Minister said PTI Government's goal-oriented agriculture and livestock policies have made Khyber Pakthunkhwa most attractive destination for investment in livestock sector and Russian investment in this promising sector would be highly welcomed.

He said FMD was a fatal communicable disease, which might transfers from one country to another due to transportation of an infected cattle and investment and technical support by Russia in preparations of its vaccines in Pakistan, capacity building of our local scientists and establishment of meat and milk processing plants at Rashaki Special Economic Zone (RSEZ) would be highly welcomed.

The use of 'Arriah' vaccine imported from Russia was immensely helpful in controlling FMD, he said, adding KP Government has allocated Rs580 million that was spent under head of FMD.

The seminar was attended by Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan, Secretary Agriculture and Livestock, Dr Muhammad Israr Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) board of Investment and Trade, Hassan Dawood Butt, high-level Russian delegation led by Alexander Kononov, Deputy Director for Research and Development, Dmitry Mikhalishin, Head of Laboratory for FMD prevention,Victor Nikiforov, head of the Reference Laboratory for FMD Diagnosis, Alexey Borisov, Head of Department for expert of veterinary products, Director General Livestock, Dr Alamzaib Khan and other senior officers and technical experts besides people associated with livestock sectors attended in substantial number.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan said that around 75percent people in Pakistan were directly associated with agriculture and livestock sectors to feed their families besides help control mass migration to big cities.

Before PTI Government, he said Agriculture and Livestock Department's development budget was only Rs 1 billion and today it has increased to record Rs45 billion. He said Rs12 billion were being spent on agriculture and livestock development's projects in merged tribal districts and Rs3 billion on water conservation and irrigation small dams projects in the province.

KP first agriculture and livestock policy has been prepared besides Rs22billion would be spent on agriculture transformation policy, he said, adding Rs256 billion would be utilized on food security's projects during the next 10 years.

The number of trout fish farms, which was only 400 prior to PTI Government would increase up to 800 this year as construction of 400 new model farms were near completion.

Malakand and Hazara divisions' climates are suitable for trout farming in KP where trout fish production, which was only 70 metric tons in 2013, has increased to record 1400metric tons last year.

Work on establishment of a new livestock and animal husbandry university has been started besides introduction of environmentally safe poultry projects in merged tribal districts and Rs one billion are being spent on three different livestock related projects including establishment of community dairy development programs.

Mohibullah Khan said Rs22 billion would be spent on Agriculture Transformation Program in KP, Rs32 billion on construction of watercourses besides network of livestock dispensaries and hospitals laid in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

CEO Board of Investment and Trade (BOI-T) KP, Hassan Dawood Butt said efforts were underway to establish MFD free zones in KP and Bahawalpur under CPEC framework to bolster meat and milk production.

Russian's investment and technical support including training of our pharmacists for preparation of anti FMD vaccines on emergency basis in case of FMD outbreak and establishment of meat processing industries plants at Rashaki special economic zone would be highly appreciated.The others speakers also highlighted importance of anti FMD vaccines, causes of FMD and its control programs.