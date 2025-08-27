Minister Bilal Visits Sialkot To Review Flood Relief Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2025 | 12:30 AM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin made a detailed visit to different areas of the city including Nullah Aik, Nullah Bhed and Nullah Palkhu and issued instructions to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) officials for the drainage of rainwater.
He also visited the District Emergency Operation Center at DC Office.
Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali, while briefing the provincial minister, said that 405 mm of rain has fallen in Sialkot city in the last 12 hours, which is unprecedented in the past. Similarly, due to the inflow of 77,000 cusecs of water into the Nullah Dek, where the Hanjali Wala Bridge was washed away, at the same time, the Nullah Dek spilled over from many places and several villages were affected from where dozens of families were shifted to safer places.
The Deputy Commissioner said that 9 relief camps are functioning in Sialkot district.
Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin directed the MD WASA to utilize all resources for drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas. He directed the Public Health Engineering Department to play a full role in the ongoing operation for drainage along with WASA.
He said that as per the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, every possible help will be provided to the flood victims. He said that in a difficult situation, all institutions will have to show coordination and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.
