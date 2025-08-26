AJK Chief Justice offers condolences

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Aug, 2025) Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Saeed Akram Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of sister in law of former Chief Justice of AJK, Justice (Retd) Muhammad Azam Khan, who had passed away in the United Kingdom.

The CJ of AJK Supreme Court visited the residence of former Chief Justice of AJK Justice (retd) Muhammad Azam Khan in Mirpur on Tuesday.

He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family besides offering Fateha for the departed soul by praying for grant of patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

