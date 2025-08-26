Open Menu

AJK Chief Justice Offers Condolences

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2025 | 11:50 PM

AJK Chief Justice offers condolences

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Aug, 2025) Chief Justice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Saeed Akram Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of sister in law of former Chief Justice of AJK, Justice (Retd) Muhammad Azam Khan, who had passed away in the United Kingdom.

The CJ of AJK Supreme Court visited the residence of former Chief Justice of AJK Justice (retd) Muhammad Azam Khan in Mirpur on Tuesday.

He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family besides offering Fateha for the departed soul by praying for grant of patience to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

3 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan