NA Speaker greets Hazara Journalists’ new leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected office-bearers of the Hazara Journalists Association, expressing confidence in their commitment to press freedom and the welfare of the journalist community.

In his message, the Speaker hoped that the newly elected leadership—including President Luqman Shah, General Secretary Naveed-ur-Rehman, Finance Secretary Muhammad Pervaiz, and other governing body members—would actively promote journalistic values and uphold the principles of free and responsible journalism.

He emphasized that journalism plays a vital role in democratic societies by highlighting public issues and conveying the voice of the people to state institutions.

The Speaker paid tribute to the enduring services of journalists and reaffirmed Parliament’s resolve to safeguard press freedom, protect journalists’ rights, and address their concerns.