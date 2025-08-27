Open Menu

NA Speaker Greets Hazara Journalists’ New Leadership

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 12:10 AM

NA Speaker greets Hazara Journalists’ new leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected office-bearers of the Hazara Journalists Association, expressing confidence in their commitment to press freedom and the welfare of the journalist community.

In his message, the Speaker hoped that the newly elected leadership—including President Luqman Shah, General Secretary Naveed-ur-Rehman, Finance Secretary Muhammad Pervaiz, and other governing body members—would actively promote journalistic values and uphold the principles of free and responsible journalism.

He emphasized that journalism plays a vital role in democratic societies by highlighting public issues and conveying the voice of the people to state institutions.

The Speaker paid tribute to the enduring services of journalists and reaffirmed Parliament’s resolve to safeguard press freedom, protect journalists’ rights, and address their concerns.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

3 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan