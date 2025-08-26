PTI must adopt dialogue, not confrontation: Tariq Fazal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said on Tuesday that political dialogue is vital and must remain the Primary choice to resolve political and national issues.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that decisions taken through dialogue create space for all, strengthen democracy, and pave the way for national stability.

He said the political process should be driven by collective interests rather than personal ego. Political parties can only sustain themselves as long as they continue to operate within a political framework, he added.

He said the PML-N has endured hardships during its political journey but never resorted to rebellion or disruptive actions against the state.

He criticized PTI for attempting to confront state institutions instead of engaging in political competition with other parties.

“They tried to provoke direct confrontation with the state on the streets, ran malicious campaigns on media and social media, and even orchestrated campaigns abroad against Pakistan,” he said.

He said that such actions damaged not only politics but also the country’s image, social fabric, and institutions. Stressing on political dialogue, he said that even wars end through negotiations, and abandoning the political path has only worsened the situation.

He held PTI founder’s arrogance responsible for the current crisis, stating that whether in government or in opposition, his political approach has remained unchanged.

“The political door of negotiations was always open, but he never chose to walk through it,” he added. The minister emphasized that decisions made through a political approach would ensure space for all, strengthen democracy, and move the country forward.