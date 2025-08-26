Sadequain's Masterpieces On Display In Dubai
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A distinctive exhibition featuring the works of Pakistan's legendary artist Sadequain has kicked off at the Noor Royal Gallery in Jumeirah 2, Dubai.
Titled "The Holy Sinner," the exhibition offers a rare glimpse into Sadequain's masterpieces, showcasing his bold and thought-provoking style that has profoundly impacted South Asian modern art.
According to a press release, the exhibition is a tribute to the artist's unique blend of spiritual themes and modern artistic expression.
Sadequain, regarded as one of the most influential figures in contemporary art, is celebrated for his unique ability to blend tradition with modernity, creating works that continue to inspire cultural and artistic discourse.
The gallery described the exhibition as a homage to Sadequain’s genius, offering art enthusiasts, collectors, and cultural scholars in the UAE an opportunity to engage with his legacy.
The exhibition will remain open to the public until August 31.
