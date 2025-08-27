Rescue 1122 Staffers Honored For Outstanding Performance In AJK
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 12:00 AM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 27th Aug, 2025) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpur AJK Khurram Iqbal on Tuesday awarded certificates of appreciation among the District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 and other rescuers of Rescue body in Mirpur in acknowledgement of excellent performance.
On this occasion, paying tribute to Rescue 1122 Mirpur for the excellent and successful operation, the SSP Khurram Iqbal said that Rescue 1122 Mirpur made an impossible recovery operation possible.
It may be recalled that recently, Rescue 1122 Mirpur had recovered a large heavy-duty truck from a deep ditch through a crane after 8 hours of continuous efforts. SSP Mirpur had personally supervised the operation.
