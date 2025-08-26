Open Menu

Govt Working For Public Welfare: Rana Ihsan

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Govt working for public welfare: Rana Ihsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Punjab and the Federal government are working for public welfare and public interest projects.

The chief minister Punjab is focusing on health, education and many other sectors to facilitate the people of province, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The stock exchange and exports are increasing due to the efforts of incumbent government, he said.

The inflation has reduced to single digit, he added. In reply to a question, he said the people will vote for Pakistan Muslim League-N, on the basis of performance.

Commenting on role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said the PTI is working on single agenda to block the roads. He said that PTI should take part in the bye-elections. He also suggested the PTI to play role as Opposition.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan