Govt working for public welfare: Rana Ihsan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Punjab and the Federal government are working for public welfare and public interest projects.

The chief minister Punjab is focusing on health, education and many other sectors to facilitate the people of province, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The stock exchange and exports are increasing due to the efforts of incumbent government, he said.

The inflation has reduced to single digit, he added. In reply to a question, he said the people will vote for Pakistan Muslim League-N, on the basis of performance.

Commenting on role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said the PTI is working on single agenda to block the roads. He said that PTI should take part in the bye-elections. He also suggested the PTI to play role as Opposition.