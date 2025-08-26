NDMA warns of high flood risk in Ravi as India releases water from Thein Dam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergency Operations Center on Tuesday issued a high flood alert for the Ravi River, warning of possible severe inundation as India’s Thein Dam approaches full capacity and releases 77,000 cusecs of water amid persistent rainfall.

According to the NDMA’s National Emergency Operations Center, the Ravi river’s flow at Kot Naina has surged to 190,000 cusecs, with a flood wave expected to reach Jassar within 12 hours, where discharge levels may rise to 180,000 cusecs.

Streams originating from the Pir Panjal range, including Bein, Basantar, and Dek, are also expected to swell, posing additional flood risks in downstream areas. Authorities have been advised to remain on high alert and implement precautionary measures.

The situation is further compounded by continued discharge from India’s Pong and Bhakra dams into the upper reaches of the Sutlej River. At Ganda Singh Wala, the flow has reached 188,810 cusecs, with projections indicating a rise to 220,000 cusecs within the next 12 hours.

Officials warn of a potentially severe flood situation in adjacent low-lying regions.

Simultaneously, elevated flows from Jammu Tawi and Manawar Tawi are entering Pakistan through the upper reaches of the Chenab River, intensifying flood threats across multiple districts. At Marala Headworks, the Chenab’s flow has exceeded 400,000 cusecs, with forecasts suggesting a surge to 600,000 cusecs by 11:00 PM, prompting a severe flood alert downstream.

In response, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has initiated large-scale evacuation operations in flood-prone districts, particularly along the Sutlej River.

Residents have been urged to avoid rivers, streams, and low-lying areas due to heightened flood risks.

Citizens are advised to refrain from unnecessary travel and monitor official updates via tv, radio, mobile alerts, and the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app.

NDMA has placed all relevant institutions, district administrations, and emergency services on high alert to ensure swift response and public safety.