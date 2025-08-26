Open Menu

SHCBA Expresses Solidarity, Support For Protesting Sindh Govt Employees

Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 11:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) Hyderabad has expressed its support for Sindh Employees Association (SEA) which is protesting against the provincial government's move concerning the pension rules.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday the bar's General Secretary Israr Hussain Chang said the SHCBA stood in unwavering solidarity with the SEA.

He added that the lawyers disapprove off the pension cuts and the failure to implement the salary reforms.

He said the SHCBA demands immediate withdrawal of the government from the plans to undermine rights of the pensioners.

Chang also called for implementation of the salary structure that reflected economic realities and inflation.The regularization of contractual employees was also demanded.

