NA Speaker Extends Best Wishes For Recovery Of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah
Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has expressed deep concern over the illness of senior Pakistan People’s Party leader, former Federal Minister, and Member of the National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah is a distinguished and seasoned politician of Pakistan who has rendered invaluable services in strengthening democracy, safeguarding the supremacy of Parliament, and advancing the cause of public welfare.
Extending his heartfelt prayers and best wishes for the early recovery of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, the Speaker remarked: “May Allah Almighty bless him with complete health and renewed strength, enabling him to continue his dedicated services to the people of Pakistan and to Parliament.
”
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq further appealed to Members of Parliament and the nation at large to join in prayers for the health and well-being of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah. He emphasized that political leaders of his stature are a precious national asset, and their health brings strength and reassurance to the people.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA Speaker extends best wishes for recovery of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah1 minute ago
-
NDMA warns of high flood risk in Ravi as India releases water from Thein Dam11 minutes ago
-
Govt working for public welfare: Rana Ihsan11 minutes ago
-
SHCBA expresses solidarity, support for protesting Sindh govt employees21 minutes ago
-
PTI must adopt dialogue, not confrontation: Tariq Fazal31 minutes ago
-
Nearly 190,000 evacuated from flood-hit Sutlej areas: NDMA Chairman41 minutes ago
-
Aminuddin Advocate pays tribute to services of Pak Army in KPK flood-affected areas41 minutes ago
-
Implementation of 'Uniform Statutes & Rules' in universities positive impact on management: Governor51 minutes ago
-
Parliamentarians discuss dengue situation51 minutes ago
-
Bilawal distributes house ownership documents among flood-affected families1 hour ago
-
Karachi embraces the month of Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) with religious reverence1 hour ago
-
Two killed, seven injured in two different incidents in Jand1 hour ago