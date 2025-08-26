Open Menu

NA Speaker Extends Best Wishes For Recovery Of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025

NA Speaker extends best wishes for recovery of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) National Assembly, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, has expressed deep concern over the illness of senior Pakistan People’s Party leader, former Federal Minister, and Member of the National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq stated that Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah is a distinguished and seasoned politician of Pakistan who has rendered invaluable services in strengthening democracy, safeguarding the supremacy of Parliament, and advancing the cause of public welfare.

Extending his heartfelt prayers and best wishes for the early recovery of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, the Speaker remarked: “May Allah Almighty bless him with complete health and renewed strength, enabling him to continue his dedicated services to the people of Pakistan and to Parliament.

Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq further appealed to Members of Parliament and the nation at large to join in prayers for the health and well-being of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah. He emphasized that political leaders of his stature are a precious national asset, and their health brings strength and reassurance to the people.

